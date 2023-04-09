Battery Power Podcast Episode 394: The world’s worst 4-3 week

The Atlanta Braves are 6-4 through 10 games, which represents a 97-win pace. In other words, things have been fine on the field for the Braves, but a three-game losing streak to end the week left a sour taste for everyone.

Episode 394 of the Battery Power Podcast is here to take stock, with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:

The Braves suddenly have a bevy of injuries, including the absences of Travis d’Arnaud, Michael Harris, Max Fried, Collin McHugh, Raisel Iglesias, Ian Anderson, Jackson Stephens, and Kyle Wright

Jordan Luplow, we hardly knew ye

Atlanta played fantastic baseball in an impressive road sweep against the Cardinals, including top-tier defense virtually across the board

Thursday’s home opener was a lot of fun at Truist Park

The rest of the weekend was not, with rough showings from Dylan Dodd and Jared Shuster wrapped around offensive issues on Saturday against Michael Wacha

The Braves have a (very) friendly upcoming week on the schedule, at least on paper

Much, much more

