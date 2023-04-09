Battery Power Podcast Episode 394: The world’s worst 4-3 week

The Atlanta Braves are 6-4 through 10 games, which represents a 97-win pace. In other words, things have been fine on the field for the Braves, but a three-game losing streak to end the week left a sour taste for everyone.
Episode 394 of the Battery Power Podcast is here to take stock, with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:
- The Braves suddenly have a bevy of injuries, including the absences of Travis d’Arnaud, Michael Harris, Max Fried, Collin McHugh, Raisel Iglesias, Ian Anderson, Jackson Stephens, and Kyle Wright
- Jordan Luplow, we hardly knew ye
- Atlanta played fantastic baseball in an impressive road sweep against the Cardinals, including top-tier defense virtually across the board
- Thursday’s home opener was a lot of fun at Truist Park
- The rest of the weekend was not, with rough showings from Dylan Dodd and Jared Shuster wrapped around offensive issues on Saturday against Michael Wacha
- The Braves have a (very) friendly upcoming week on the schedule, at least on paper
- Much, much more
