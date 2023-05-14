Battery Power Podcast Episode 399: A less than stellar week in mid-May

The Atlanta Braves are on a four-game losing streak after a dismal weekend in Canada. That doesn’t inspire a ton of joy in Braves Country, but Episode 399 of the Battery Power Podcast is here to break down all the latest.

Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland discuss the following:

Max Fried is going to be out for a while and Kyle Wright may be out even longer. Where does that leave the Braves when it comes to the starting rotation and other big-picture concerns?

The Braves and Red Sox had a mid-week split of a short series

Spencer Strider was very good, as usual, on Friday but Toronto’s Chris Bassitt won the head-to-head battle with a complete game shutout against a scuffling Braves offense

The 7th inning was maddening on Saturday afternoon, to say the least, and the result was a third consecutive loss

Atlanta’s defense was catastrophic on Sunday and the Braves lost in walk-off fashion

The week ahead features a pair of solid, yet unspectacular, opponents for Atlanta

