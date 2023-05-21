Battery Power Podcast Episode 400: A pair of series wins and a minor league update

It was a positive week for the Atlanta Braves, including a pair of series victories over the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners. With Scott Coleman unavailable due to international travel, the Battery Power Podcast welcomes old friend Eric Cole back to the program for a guest appearance alongside Brad Rowland.

The pairing discusses the following topics on Episode 400:

The Braves stopped a losing skid and won a road series in Texas

Everyone seems to be done with bullpen games at this point

It was a good weekend for the Braves on the whole, including a nice win on Sunday afternoon

A minor league check-in with Eric on which players should be getting attention, AJ Smith-Shawver, and “his guys” in the current system

Chuck Culberson back? And what in the world is happening here?

Ronald Acuña’s 40-40 run is very much in play and Eric has a personal investment

A glance at the week ahead, with seven home games against highly competitive opponents in the Dodgers and Phillies

Much, much more

