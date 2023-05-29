Battery Power Podcast Episode 401: Michael Soroka’s return and Memorial Day baseball

Memorial Day weekend is here and the Battery Power Podcast is back for another run in late May. It was a challenging week for the Atlanta Braves but, as always, there is plenty to discuss around the NL East-leading ball club.

Brad Rowland is joined by Kris Willis, Battery Power’s managing editor, for Episode 401 and topics include the following:

The Braves lost a series to the Dodgers early in the week, but the finale went well in walk-off fashion

Marcell Ozuna turned into Babe Ruth in May and Atlanta’s bullpen regressed heavily

There was an offensive outage on Saturday, on an afternoon when run prevention was actually quite strong

Sunday night was much better for Atlanta, and it started with an explosive first inning

Michael Soroka is set to make his first appearance in a Major League game since 2020, and his arrival comes at a time when the Braves need rotation help

Bryce Elder continues to be a huge help to Atlanta’s banged-up rotation

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, with matchups against Oakland and Arizona

Much, much more

