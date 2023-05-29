Battery Power Podcast Episode 401: Michael Soroka’s return and Memorial Day baseball

Memorial Day weekend is here and the Battery Power Podcast is back for another run in late May. It was a challenging week for the Atlanta Braves but, as always, there is plenty to discuss around the NL East-leading ball club.
Brad Rowland is joined by Kris Willis, Battery Power’s managing editor, for Episode 401 and topics include the following:
- The Braves lost a series to the Dodgers early in the week, but the finale went well in walk-off fashion
- Marcell Ozuna turned into Babe Ruth in May and Atlanta’s bullpen regressed heavily
- There was an offensive outage on Saturday, on an afternoon when run prevention was actually quite strong
- Sunday night was much better for Atlanta, and it started with an explosive first inning
- Michael Soroka is set to make his first appearance in a Major League game since 2020, and his arrival comes at a time when the Braves need rotation help
- Bryce Elder continues to be a huge help to Atlanta’s banged-up rotation
- Looking ahead to the upcoming week, with matchups against Oakland and Arizona
- Much, much more
Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.
