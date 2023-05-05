PTBNL Episode 40: Braves sweep Miami, Kyle Wright and Michael Harris injuries, Acuna’s hot start and more

In Episode 40 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about the fun series Miami, the hot start for the Braves and the cold spell for everyone else in the NL East. The guys also discussed the Kyle Wright injury, the Michael Harris II scare and the breakout series for Marcell Ozuna.

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts(where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.