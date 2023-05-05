 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

PTBNL Episode 40: Braves sweep Miami, Kyle Wright and Michael Harris injuries, Acuna’s hot start and more

Kris and Stephen are back with another episode of The Podcast to be Named Later

By Stephen Tolbert
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In Episode 40 of The Podcast to be Named Later, Kris and Stephen are back to talk about the fun series Miami, the hot start for the Braves and the cold spell for everyone else in the NL East. The guys also discussed the Kyle Wright injury, the Michael Harris II scare and the breakout series for Marcell Ozuna.

