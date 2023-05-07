Battery Power Podcast Episode 398: A profitable start to May

The Atlanta Braves are rocking and rolling with more than 20 percent of the 2023 MLB season in the books. The Braves posted a 6-2 record over the last seven days, improving to 24-11 overall, and the Battery Power Podcast is back to discuss it all on a Sunday evening.
Episode 398 features Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland chopping up the following topics:
- The Braves just matched their best 35-game start in franchise history and have the best World Series odds according to two major projection systems
- It was mania at the shortstop position this week, with Braden Shewmake making his MLB debut, Vaughn Grissom struggling before a demotion, and Orlando Arcia returning a bit earlier than expected from the injured list
- Kyle Wright is on the injured list and we don’t know much about his status
- The Braves flogged the Marlins this week on the way to a sweep
- Marcell Ozuna came alive to begin May and Ozzie Albies is raking
- Friday wasn’t much fun, but the rest of the weekend broke in Atlanta’s favor against Baltimore
- Much, much more
Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.
Loading comments...