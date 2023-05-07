Battery Power Podcast Episode 398: A profitable start to May

The Atlanta Braves are rocking and rolling with more than 20 percent of the 2023 MLB season in the books. The Braves posted a 6-2 record over the last seven days, improving to 24-11 overall, and the Battery Power Podcast is back to discuss it all on a Sunday evening.

Episode 398 features Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland chopping up the following topics:

The Braves just matched their best 35-game start in franchise history and have the best World Series odds according to two major projection systems

It was mania at the shortstop position this week, with Braden Shewmake making his MLB debut, Vaughn Grissom struggling before a demotion, and Orlando Arcia returning a bit earlier than expected from the injured list

Kyle Wright is on the injured list and we don’t know much about his status

The Braves flogged the Marlins this week on the way to a sweep

Marcell Ozuna came alive to begin May and Ozzie Albies is raking

Friday wasn’t much fun, but the rest of the weekend broke in Atlanta’s favor against Baltimore

Much, much more

