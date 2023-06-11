 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power Podcast Episode 403: Five wins and an epic sweep

By Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland
MLB: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Braves enjoyed a positive week in June, and the Battery Power Podcast is back. In fact, co-host Scott Coleman returns from a month-long, travel-induced hiatus to join Brad Rowland for Episode 403.

Topics include the following:

  • The Braves began this week with a series to remember against the New York Mets, making history with at least a 3-run comeback in every game of a sweep
  • “Throw It Again” joined Braves lore this week
  • Michael Harris coming?
  • Michael Soroka was sent down to Gwinnett this week, with 20-year-old standout AJ Smith-Shawver taking his place in the rotation and a great deal of analysis on what’s next for the Braves in this area
  • It was not a bad week overall for the Braves, with Atlanta now sitting atop the National League in win-loss record and run differential to go along with a cushion in the NL East
  • Previewing the upcoming week, including a relatively friendly schedule on paper
  • Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

