Battery Power Podcast Episode 404: Braves offense fuels a six-pack of wins

The Atlanta Braves sit atop the National League when it comes to run differential and win-loss record after 72 games. That is very strong in any context, but the Braves are also on a winning streak after a sweep over the Colorado Rockies, and the Battery Power Podcast is back to discuss all of the latest with the club on a Sunday evening in mid-June.

Episode 404 features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman breaking down the following:

The Braves have won six games in a row, but the week actually started with a pretty ugly blown lead in Detroit

Atlanta restored order with a double-header sweep on Wednesday

Atlanta’s offense is in an incredible groove right now

Michael Harris is back and Eddie Rosario is completely out of his mind

What’s up with Spencer Strider’s recent performance?

The Rockies are not very good at baseball right now

Looking ahead to a six-game road trip to Philadelphia and Cincinnati

Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.