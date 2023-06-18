 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Battery Power Podcast Episode 404: Braves offense fuels a six-pack of wins

By Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland
MLB: JUN 18 Rockies at Braves

The Atlanta Braves sit atop the National League when it comes to run differential and win-loss record after 72 games. That is very strong in any context, but the Braves are also on a winning streak after a sweep over the Colorado Rockies, and the Battery Power Podcast is back to discuss all of the latest with the club on a Sunday evening in mid-June.

Episode 404 features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman breaking down the following:

  • The Braves have won six games in a row, but the week actually started with a pretty ugly blown lead in Detroit
  • Atlanta restored order with a double-header sweep on Wednesday
  • Atlanta’s offense is in an incredible groove right now
  • Michael Harris is back and Eddie Rosario is completely out of his mind
  • What’s up with Spencer Strider’s recent performance?
  • The Rockies are not very good at baseball right now
  • Looking ahead to a six-game road trip to Philadelphia and Cincinnati
  • Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

