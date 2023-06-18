Battery Power Podcast Episode 404: Braves offense fuels a six-pack of wins

The Atlanta Braves sit atop the National League when it comes to run differential and win-loss record after 72 games. That is very strong in any context, but the Braves are also on a winning streak after a sweep over the Colorado Rockies, and the Battery Power Podcast is back to discuss all of the latest with the club on a Sunday evening in mid-June.
Episode 404 features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman breaking down the following:
- The Braves have won six games in a row, but the week actually started with a pretty ugly blown lead in Detroit
- Atlanta restored order with a double-header sweep on Wednesday
- Atlanta’s offense is in an incredible groove right now
- Michael Harris is back and Eddie Rosario is completely out of his mind
- What’s up with Spencer Strider’s recent performance?
- The Rockies are not very good at baseball right now
- Looking ahead to a six-game road trip to Philadelphia and Cincinnati
- Much, much more
