Battery Power Podcast Episode 405: Fifty wins by the end of June

The month of June is still ongoing and the Atlanta Braves are racking up victories like it is going out of style. Atlanta is 17-3 in the last 20 games, leading to an upbeat episode of the Battery Power Podcast on a Sunday evening.
Battery Power’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman co-host Episode 405 and discuss the following:
- The Braves have 50 wins on June 25 with the best record in the National League by a wide margin and a 105-win pace
- Atlanta sandwiched a rainout with back-to-back wins over the Phillies to open the week
- The weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds was wildly entertaining and ended up being about as close as possible
- Atlanta’s offense has been flatly preposterous in the month of June, with almost every regular dominating and a flurry of power that has been unmatched in Major League Baseball
- Glancing at the upcoming week, with six games at Truist Park against the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins
- Much, much more
