Battery Power Podcast Episode 405: Fifty wins by the end of June

By Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland
Atlanta Braves v Cincinnati Reds Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The month of June is still ongoing and the Atlanta Braves are racking up victories like it is going out of style. Atlanta is 17-3 in the last 20 games, leading to an upbeat episode of the Battery Power Podcast on a Sunday evening.

Battery Power’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman co-host Episode 405 and discuss the following:

  • The Braves have 50 wins on June 25 with the best record in the National League by a wide margin and a 105-win pace
  • Atlanta sandwiched a rainout with back-to-back wins over the Phillies to open the week
  • The weekend series against the Cincinnati Reds was wildly entertaining and ended up being about as close as possible
  • Atlanta’s offense has been flatly preposterous in the month of June, with almost every regular dominating and a flurry of power that has been unmatched in Major League Baseball
  • Glancing at the upcoming week, with six games at Truist Park against the Minnesota Twins and Miami Marlins
  • Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.

