Battery Power Podcast Episode 402: Phoenix was friendlier than Oakland

The Atlanta Braves return home on Sunday evening into Monday after a lengthy trip to Oakland and Phoenix. While things didn’t go well in Oakland, Sunday’s grand slam from Eddie Rosario led to a series victory over the Diamondbacks, and the Battery Power Podcast turned on the microphones just minutes later.

Brad Rowland is joined by Stephen Tolbert for Episode 402, covering the following topics:

Taking stock of the NL East race after more than one-third of the 2023 season, including some encouraging projections despite relative struggles in recent days

The Oakland series is just noise.. right?

Atlanta’s starting pitching has notably solid despite challenges

Hello, Eddie Rosario?

Marcell Ozuna had a weird moment on Sunday that led to a mid-game benching

AJ Smith-Shawver made his MLB debut on Sunday and looked great doing so

Any reason for concern with Michael Harris’s bat?

A glance at the upcoming week for the Braves, featuring a pair of series against division rivals at Truist Park

Much, much more

