Battery Power Podcast Episode 408: The Braves... lost a series?

The MLB All-Star break is over, and the Atlanta Braves are back in action. After three games over the weekend, the Battery Power Podcast is back for Episode 408.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss the following:

The Braves are suddenly dealing with impactful bullpen injuries, with Nick Anderson out at least two months and AJ Minter on the injured list

Don’t forget Atlanta’s bullpen has been a tangible strength this season

Max Fried is getting closer and looking like himself

The first game after the break went very well, headlined by Charlie Morton’s continued strong performance and Matt Olson hitting yet another home run

The rest of the weekend was less encouraging, with the Braves losing a series for the first time in quite a while

MLB’s trade deadline is getting closer and closer, with the Braves projecting to be active

Peeking ahead to the upcoming week and a pair of intriguing series on the docket

Much, much more

