Battery Power Podcast Episode 406: Red-hot Braves and MLB Draft with Carlos Collazo of Baseball America

The Atlanta Braves enjoyed the best month in franchise history in June, lighting up the National League with obscene offensive production. In fact, that performance even inspired a bonus episode of this particular podcast, and it left fans in awe.

On this Sunday evening, the Battery Power Podcast is back for Episode 406, breaking down Atlanta’s recent play and the latest news around the team. From there, the second half of the show will feature Carlos Collazo of Baseball America (and former co-host of the podcast!) to discuss and preview the 2023 MLB Draft.

Here are some topics to follow:

The Braves just keep winning and winning and winning

Though offense has carried things for Atlanta over this winning barrage, run prevention was strong against the Twins this week

Welcome back, Michael Soroka

The Braves are legitimately unbelievable in the first inning

Sweeping the Marlins pushes Atlanta’s division lead to nine games

A peek at the upcoming week, including a series against Cleveland and a huge showdown against Tampa Bay to end the first half of the season

Carlos outlines the overall strength of the 2023 draft class, including some big names at the top

Atlanta had some front office change when it comes to the draft, and Carlos lays out what to expect while highlighting a few names to potentially monitor when things get underway on Sunday, July 9

Much, much more

