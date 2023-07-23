Battery Power Podcast Episode 409: A positive weekend in Milwaukee and pitching news galore

The 2023 season is nearing the 100-game mark for the Atlanta Braves, and the team is in a comfortable position. In fact, Atlanta has a double-digit lead in the National League East, a sizable lead over the entire NL field, and even an edge on the competition when it comes to the best record in all of baseball.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman gather on a Sunday evening to discuss the current status of the Braves and more on Episode 409 of the Battery Power Podcast. Topics include the following:

The Braves almost never lose four games in a row but they really never seem to lose five in a row

Austin Riley is back and the timing for his revival was very strong

Marcell Ozuna’s offensive outage is reminiscent of early-season woes

The weekend went well for the Braves in Milwaukee

There is a bevy of pitching news to sift through this week

Looking ahead to a five-game slate on the horizon to end July

