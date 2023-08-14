Battery Power Podcast: A 30-run margin against the Metropolitans

The Atlanta Braves finished up a run of eight games in seven days with a 5-3 record this week. It wasn’t always pretty by any means, but it was successful as the Braves maintain a large lead in the NL East.
To that end, Episode 412 of the Battery Power Podcast strikes a relatively upbeat tone with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:
- The Braves split a four-game series with the Pirates despite scoring 25 runs and getting fantastic production from the bullpen
- (Yes, the starting pitching was that bad in the Pittsburgh series)
- Yonny Chirinos is not looking great right now in the No. 5 spot in the rotation
- Atlanta blasted the New York Mets in historic fashion on Friday and Saturday
- Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and Ronald Acuña Jr. are out of their minds
- Sunday’s game was pretty maddening, including a bizarre catcher’s interference and all kinds of other hijinx
- The 2023 MLB playoff schedule is out and, if anything, it seems to favor the strengths of Atlanta’s roster
- Looking ahead to Atlanta’s matchups against the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants this week
- Much, much more
