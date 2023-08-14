Battery Power Podcast: A 30-run margin against the Metropolitans

The Atlanta Braves finished up a run of eight games in seven days with a 5-3 record this week. It wasn’t always pretty by any means, but it was successful as the Braves maintain a large lead in the NL East.

To that end, Episode 412 of the Battery Power Podcast strikes a relatively upbeat tone with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:

The Braves split a four-game series with the Pirates despite scoring 25 runs and getting fantastic production from the bullpen

(Yes, the starting pitching was that bad in the Pittsburgh series)

Yonny Chirinos is not looking great right now in the No. 5 spot in the rotation

Atlanta blasted the New York Mets in historic fashion on Friday and Saturday

Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and Ronald Acuña Jr. are out of their minds

Sunday’s game was pretty maddening, including a bizarre catcher’s interference and all kinds of other hijinx

The 2023 MLB playoff schedule is out and, if anything, it seems to favor the strengths of Atlanta’s roster

Looking ahead to Atlanta’s matchups against the New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants this week

Much, much more

