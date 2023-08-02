Battery Power Podcast Episode 410: Trade deadline review and more

The 2023 MLB Trade Deadline came and went on Tuesday. While some very big names — including Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer — changed teams in the last few days, the Atlanta Braves made smaller moves on the margins. Of course, it helps that the Braves were already the World Series favorites in the betting market, but Atlanta did improve its depth and Episode 410 of the Battery Power Podcast is here to break it all down.

BP’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss the following:

Brad Hand and Pierce Johnson arrive to bolster the bullpen

Nicky Lopez gives the Braves a valuable and versatile defender in the infield

The Braves didn’t make a move in the rotation, with management citing a high bar to clear with the prospect of pitchers like Max Fried and Kyle Wright returning

Is there anything to worry about with Atlanta’s roster now?

A brief look at the rest of the NL East

The Braves also played baseball games over the last few days

Much, much more

