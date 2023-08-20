Battery Power Podcast Episode 413: Beyond the quarter pole

More than 75 percent of the 2023 season is over for the Atlanta Braves. That leaves fewer than 40 games remaining for Brian Snitker’s team, and the vibes are pretty strong at this stage.

Episode 413 of the Battery Power Podcast features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following topics:

The Braves put together a very strong week and are (still) in a dominant position when it comes to the NL East race

Ozzie Albies is on the IL and Michael Harris missed Sunday’s game, but it seems as if neither issue is incredibly serious

Atlanta absolutely blasted the New York Yankees this week, including an unreal pitching effort

Bryce Elder, Charlie Morton, Spencer Strider and Atlanta’s bullpen combined to engineer three consecutive shutouts

“Eddie, Eddie, Eddie”

A frustrating loss on Sunday to narrowly miss an unblemished week

Looking ahead to what’s on tap, including Allan Winans getting a start on Monday and a bunch of late night baseball on the horizon

Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.