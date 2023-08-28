Battery Power Podcast Episode 414: NL MVP race heats up, Braves keep rolling

September is nearly here and the Atlanta Braves remain in a solid position after another winning week at the office. The Battery Power Podcast is back to break it all down after a Sunday night matchup against the Giants and Episode 414 features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:

It’s “magic number” season for the Braves

The Mets series was headlined by strong efforts from Bryce Elder and Charlie Morton

Atlanta went into San Francisco and won a series against a quality opponent on the road, even if nobody had a lot of fun on Sunday night

Kyle Wright’s first rehab outing went well

Ozzie Albies is almost back

The NL MVP race is suddenly quite close between Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mookie Betts, to the point where a couple of prominent sportsbooks now believe Betts is the favorite

Peeking at the rest of the west coast trip, including a visit to Denver and a showdown between the Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend

Much, much more

Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.