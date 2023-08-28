Battery Power Podcast Episode 414: NL MVP race heats up, Braves keep rolling

September is nearly here and the Atlanta Braves remain in a solid position after another winning week at the office. The Battery Power Podcast is back to break it all down after a Sunday night matchup against the Giants and Episode 414 features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:
- It’s “magic number” season for the Braves
- The Mets series was headlined by strong efforts from Bryce Elder and Charlie Morton
- Atlanta went into San Francisco and won a series against a quality opponent on the road, even if nobody had a lot of fun on Sunday night
- Kyle Wright’s first rehab outing went well
- Ozzie Albies is almost back
- The NL MVP race is suddenly quite close between Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mookie Betts, to the point where a couple of prominent sportsbooks now believe Betts is the favorite
- Peeking at the rest of the west coast trip, including a visit to Denver and a showdown between the Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend
- Much, much more
Please check out the podcast via Apple Podcasts (where we strongly encourage you to leave a five-star review and rating), Spotify, Stitcher, PlayerFM, Google Podcasts, or you can find us at our MegaPhone page for all the latest.
