Battery Power Podcast Episode 411: Max is back

The Atlanta Braves lost two games over the weekend but, as of the evening of Sunday, August 6, everything is just fine. In fact, Atlanta welcomed a key piece back into the fold this week and, with a glance at the standings, the positives are easy to find.

Episode 411 of the Battery Power Podcast arrives with that in the background, and the duo of Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland discuss the following:

The Braves finished off a series win over the Angels and then toppled the Cubs in the opener on Friday, using a powerful offense to do so

Michael Harris is fully “back” after his well-documented slow start

Max Fried is back and Max Fried is very, very good at throwing the baseball

Friday’s win over Chicago featured a trademark explosion from this offense

Bryce Elder and Charlie Morton had very rough weekends and it is perhaps concerning for the future

Matt Olson and Austin Riley are just mashing baseballs over the wall on a continual basis

Catching up on the latest news and notes

Previewing the upcoming week, with the Braves facing eight games on the schedule over a seven-day period

Much, much more

