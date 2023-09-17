Battery Power Podcast Episode 417: A division title and a post-clinch hangover

Only 13 games remain in the 2023 regular season for Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves. It was an up-and-down week, to say the least, for the club, but Episode 417 of the Battery Power Podcast convenes on a Sunday evening.
Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss the following on this week’s show:
- The Braves had a rather hideous weekend in Miami and it could be described as a “hangover” after clinching the division title
- The latest on Ronald Acuña Jr. after he was sidelined over the weekend
- Bullpen questions from an injury standpoint around Dylan Lee heading to the 60-day IL and the potential returns of Nick Anderson and/or Jesse Chavez
- Atlanta did play (very) well in clinching the division with wins over the Phillies
- The Braves have obscene power up and down the lineup, headlined by Matt Olson
- Looking ahead to the upcoming week, with the explanation on why Max Fried will not be pitching against the Phillies
- Much, much more
