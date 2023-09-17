Battery Power Podcast Episode 417: A division title and a post-clinch hangover

Only 13 games remain in the 2023 regular season for Brian Snitker and the Atlanta Braves. It was an up-and-down week, to say the least, for the club, but Episode 417 of the Battery Power Podcast convenes on a Sunday evening.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discuss the following on this week’s show:

The Braves had a rather hideous weekend in Miami and it could be described as a “hangover” after clinching the division title

The latest on Ronald Acuña Jr. after he was sidelined over the weekend

Bullpen questions from an injury standpoint around Dylan Lee heading to the 60-day IL and the potential returns of Nick Anderson and/or Jesse Chavez

Atlanta did play (very) well in clinching the division with wins over the Phillies

The Braves have obscene power up and down the lineup, headlined by Matt Olson

Looking ahead to the upcoming week, with the explanation on why Max Fried will not be pitching against the Phillies

Much, much more

