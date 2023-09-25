Battery Power Podcast Episode 418: Max Fried, Charlie Morton, 100 wins, and unease with one week left

One week remains in the 2023 MLB regular season and, in some ways, it is cruise control for the Atlanta Braves. Brian Snitker and company have won 100 games, clinched the NL East, and earned a first-round bye but, after a rash of starting pitching injuries at a poor time, the Braves now enter the final week of the campaign with some uncertainty.

Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman break it all down on this week’s episode of the Battery Power Podcast, and Episode 418 features the following:

Teasing the big picture of a dominant regular season that includes 100 wins

Max Fried is on the IL, though all signs point to a return for Game 1 or Game 2 of the NLDS

The prognosis is murkier for Charlie Morton, with Brian Snitker ruling him out for the NLDS

Bryce Elder is now in line for an NLDS start, but days off can allow for the Braves to use Strider and Fried for the other four games if needed

The Braves still haven’t lost five games in a row in more than a half-decade, but the Phillies series wasn’t fun

Recapping the weekend, including a Saturday washout and a Sunday double-header in the nation’s capital

Previewing a six-game week to end the season, with some uncertainty on who might start each game on the mound

Much, much more

