Battery Power Podcast Episode 415: The Braves can’t win on Sundays

Labor Day is upon us, and the Atlanta Braves are in a fantastic position with regard to the 2023 MLB season. Episode 415 of the Battery Power Podcast arrives on a Sunday evening, with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:
- The Braves just don’t win on Sundays (but they win almost every other day)
- Coors Field was very kind to the Braves in a sweep earlier this week
- Atlanta has utterly dominated Colorado this season, and it hasn’t just been the offense mashing the Rockies into submission
- Ronald Acuña Jr. sent quite the message in the NL MVP race, and his grand slam on Thursday also created a new all-time club
- Atlanta took care of business in a big way on the road trip, punctuated by three wins in Los Angeles and a season series victory over the Dodgers
- The Braves have Labor Day off (unfortunately from a fan standpoint) before a homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates
- Much, much more
