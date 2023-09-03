Battery Power Podcast Episode 415: The Braves can’t win on Sundays

Labor Day is upon us, and the Atlanta Braves are in a fantastic position with regard to the 2023 MLB season. Episode 415 of the Battery Power Podcast arrives on a Sunday evening, with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following:

The Braves just don’t win on Sundays (but they win almost every other day)

Coors Field was very kind to the Braves in a sweep earlier this week

Atlanta has utterly dominated Colorado this season, and it hasn’t just been the offense mashing the Rockies into submission

Ronald Acuña Jr. sent quite the message in the NL MVP race, and his grand slam on Thursday also created a new all-time club

Atlanta took care of business in a big way on the road trip, punctuated by three wins in Los Angeles and a season series victory over the Dodgers

The Braves have Labor Day off (unfortunately from a fan standpoint) before a homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals and Pittsburgh Pirates

