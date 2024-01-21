Battery Power Podcast Episode 434: The countdown to Spring Training is on

Pitchers and catchers will report to Spring Training in less than four weeks. In other words, the 2024 season is rapidly approaching for the Atlanta Braves. On a fine Sunday evening, Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland co-host Episode 434 of the Battery Power Podcast, reuniting after a bit of a lull in the baseball calendar

Topics for the show include the following:

Alex Anthopoulos will be in charge of baseball operations for a long time to come

The ink is (very) dry on Chris Sale’s extension and it’s an interesting risk

Luis Guillorme gives the Braves another depth option for the infield

What do the Braves still need from a roster standpoint between now and Opening Day?

Ozzie Albies was, once again, inexplicably left off MLB Network’s list of the top 10 second basemen in baseball, and rants followed that indefensible decision

Is Atlanta’s investment in the bullpen coming as a direct response to the NLDS loss to Philadelphia?

Much, much more

