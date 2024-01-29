Battery Power Podcast Episode 435: On February’s doorstep

February is nearly upon us, and the baseball calendar is ramping up for the Atlanta Braves. Spring Training does not begin until mid-February with a Valentine’s Day arrival for pitchers and catchers, but the team held its annual “Braves Fest” gathering on Saturday. That serves as an unofficial kickoff for the season, and the Battery Power Podcast is back for Episode 435 on a Sunday evening.

Battery Power’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman co-host the show and focus on the following:

Max Fried is entering a potential walk year and that is going to be a topic for a while

Charlie Morton is back and healthy after missing the end of 2023

Spencer Strider didn’t hold back in setting expectations for the 2024 Braves

J.P. Martinez and Jordan Luplow are names to note in the battle for a backup outfielder spot

Huascar Ynoa is back on the radar after missing all of 2023 following Tommy John surgery, and he shouldn’t be overlooked

Much, much more

