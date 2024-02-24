Battery Power Podcast Episode 437: Previewing the Braves 2024 infield and more

The Atlanta Braves have won six division titles and, for the last several years, the team’s infield is a major part of that success. In Episode 437 of the Battery Power Podcast, Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman focus heavily on the 2024 infield in preview fashion.

Topics include the following:

Spring Training games are underway as of Saturday, Feb. 24, and the action only ramps up from here

The MLB jersey situation is a disaster right now

Atlanta’s catching situation remains excellent with a star in Sean Murphy and one of the best backups in baseball with Travis d’Arnaud

Matt Olson played at an MVP level in 2023

Ozzie Albies remains quite good, even if MLB Network will not tell you that

Can Orlando Arcia repeat his 2023 performance on the whole? Or will his flattened offensive production from the second half continue?

What happens if one of Albies, Arcia, or Riley go down for any length of time?

Austin Riley has been a star for three years and he put together a very strong close to the 2023 campaign

Do the Braves have the best overall infield in baseball?

Much, much more

