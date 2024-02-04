Battery Power Podcast Episode 436: Previewing the 2024 bullpen and more

February is here, and members of the Atlanta Braves will begin reporting to Spring Training in 10 days. While there is still a decent amount of time until Opening Day, the Battery Power Podcast is starting the slow reveal of position previews with Episode 436.

This week’s show focuses on the bullpen, with Battery Power’s Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland discussing the following:

A quick news catch-up, including invites to Major League camp

The Braves were pretty good in the bullpen last year and chose to invest further in the bullpen for 2024

Raisel Iglesias is back for another run as Atlanta’s primary closer

AJ Minter remains one of the best relievers in the sport, even as he enters his final year before free agency

Joe Jimenez and Pierce Johnson return as strong anchors carrying over from 2023

Aaron Bummer and Reynaldo Lopez headline the new additions for the Braves in the bullpen

Is Tyler Matzek in the mix? How about Dylan Lee? Jackson Stephens? Ray Kerr?

What is the overall projection for the 2024 bullpen?

Much, much more

