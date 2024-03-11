Battery Power Podcast Episode 439: Previewing the Braves rotation

The Atlanta Braves will open the 2024 season in 17 days. In other words, Opening Day is close-ish.

To celebrate, the Battery Power Podcast is back for Episode 439, with Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland breaking down the following topics:

A quick catch-up on the latest news with the roster

Spencer Strider and Max Fried form one of the best 1-2 rotation punches in all of baseball

Chris Sale is the shiny new arrival for the Braves, and it’s all about health for the veteran left-hander

Charlie Morton is back for another run at age 40, and he still projects as a quality option

Will it be Reynaldo Lopez or Bryce Elder in the No. 5 spot when the regular season opens?

While the top five or six pitchers always draw the most attention, the Braves have reasonable depth behind them, including a handful of young pitchers who appeared in MLB games last season and a headline-grabbing first round pick with sky-high upside

Projection systems put the Braves near the top of MLB when it comes to overall rotation quality

Much, much more

Please check out the show via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or anywhere you get your podcasts. You can also find us at our Megaphone hosting page for direct links to every episode.