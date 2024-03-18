Battery Power Podcast Episode 440: Roster takes shape as Opening Day looms

The Atlanta Braves do not open their regular season schedule for more than a week but, on Monday, March 18, the team effectively set its Opening Day roster. Granted, a lot can change in 9-10 days, but the Braves did not shy away from the reality that their 26-man group is fairly locked in.

Later in the day, the Battery Power Podcast reconvened for Episode 440 to react to the news. BP’s Scott Coleman and Brad Rowland discuss the following:

It is going to be Reynaldo Lopez time in the No. 5 starter spot to begin the season, which is not exactly a surprise if you have been reading the tea leaves

Forrest Wall is in line for an Opening Day roster spot

Tyler Matzek, Jackson Stephens, and Dylan Lee are projected for the bullpen

Welcome home, Adam Duvall. There is a role for you.

Scott and Brad’s annual NCAA Tournament preview, taking a look at the four regions and giving predictions that will definitely be wrong

