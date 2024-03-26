Battery Power Podcast Episode 441: Final predictions before Opening Day

The 2024 MLB season is technically underway after a pair of games in South Korea earlier this month. However, Opening Day arrives for most of the sport on Thursday, March 28, and that includes the Atlanta Braves

In Episode 441 of the Battery Power Podcast, BP’s Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman get together for a final preview of the upcoming campaign. Topics include the following:

Jesse Chavez is back and it seems as if he’s on his way to the Opening Day roster

Which player is in line for yet another step forward in 2024?

Is anyone on the roster a potential regression candidate?

The Braves are projected by, um, everyone to be quite good, but just how good might Brian Snitker’s team be this season?

The best pitcher and best (non-Ronald Acuña Jr.) hitter on the team

Final predictions on how many games the Braves will win, how the NL East will shape up, and more

A peek at the opening series against Philadelphia

Much, much more

Please check out the show via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, or anywhere you get your podcasts. You can also find us at our Megaphone hosting page for direct links to every episode.