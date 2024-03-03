Battery Power Podcast Episode 438: Ronald Acuña Jr.’s knee and previewing the Braves 2024 outfield

March is here, and the Atlanta Braves play a game that matters in exactly 25 days. There is a lot to dissect between now and then, but the Battery Power Podcast is here to help you sift through everything you need to know.

Episode 438 of the show features Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman discussing the following topics:

Ronald Acuña Jr. will undergo further evaluation on his knee on Monday, leaving everyone in Braves Country holding their breath until more information emerges

Jarred Kelenic is the newcomer in Atlanta’s outfield, and he does not need to be a superstar in order to return strong value for the Braves

Michael Harris is a budding star who, if anything, still appears to be underrated nationally

Acuña Jr. might be the best player on the planet and, if he isn’t, he is on a very short list

Atlanta’s outfield depth isn’t terribly inspiring behind the starters

Marcell Ozuna had one of the more massive turnarounds in recent baseball history in 2023. How real was it?



