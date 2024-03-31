Battery Power Podcast Episode 442: An opening series victory in Philadelphia

The 2024 MLB season is off and running after a full weekend of action to close the month of March. The Atlanta Braves had to wait a day to get things going, but Brian Snitker’s team put together a winning series and produced plenty to discuss.

Episode 442 of the Battery Power Podcast dives into everything, with Brad Rowland and Scott Coleman chopping it up on the following topics:

Spencer Strider did Spencer Strider things on Opening Day and the Braves put up a seven-run inning to break things open

The worst news of the weekend was an oblique injury to Sean Murphy that sent him to the injured list and will sideline him for a while

Atlanta’s offense exploded again on Saturday and the bullpen held things down after a short outing from Max Fried

Sunday’s game was inches away from breaking to Atlanta to produce a sweep, but it did not quite happen the way the Braves wanted

Winning a series in Philadelphia while scoring 25 runs is pretty good in any context

Looking ahead to a road series in Chicago and the home opener against the reigning NL champs

Much, much more

